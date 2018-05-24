Former Borough midfielder Simon Johnson signs for Eastbourne Town

Eastbourne Town FC have signed midfielder Simon Johnson for next season.

Johnson moved from Eastbourne Borough to the Saffrons towards the end of the last season and has enjoyed his time at Town.

“I have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome and positive attitude,” said the former Borough, Maidstone and Hastings man.

“I have reached a point where playing in a positive environment with people I like is the most important thing. Town have the opportunity to challenge for honours next season and I want to be part of that challenge.”