Floodlights at Burgess Hill Town fixed and ready to go for Bishop's Stortford

Burgess Hill Town's floodlights at the Green Elephants Stadium have been given the all clear following the failure which caused the abandonment of their Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final with Eastbourne Borough.

Simon Wormull's team were 2-0 down when the floodlighst went off.

General manager John Rattle said: "UK power came in to the club and the issue was a problem of theirs which the club had no way of resolving on the evening.

"It was a sealed box only they could get into. It's all fixed and there are no issues for Saturday’s game."

A rearranged date is yet to be scheduled.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town's Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final with Eastbourne Borough abandoned due to floodlight failure | Haywards Heath Town v Chichester City: Picture gallery | Wild and Muitt at the double to put Bognor into Sussex semis