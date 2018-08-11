First ever FA Cup match for Langney this Sunday

By Derren Howard

Langney Wanderers will make their first ever appearance in the FA Cup as they welcome Epsom and Ewell to Priory Lane on Sunday (3pm).

The match has been pushed back to the Sunday as Langney’s landlords Eastbourne Borough will be in National League South action against Truro at Priory Lane tomorrow (Saturday).

Langney swapped places with Epsom & Ewell in the football pyramid as Sunday’s visitors were relegated from step five to step six while Wanderers were promoted from step six to step five - which technically makes Andy Goodchild’s team slight favourites.

Epsom & Ewell compete in the Cherry Red Records Combined Counties Football League. The Salts finished second bottom in their league last season.

Goodchild said, “This is the first time in the club’s 10 year history that they’ve played in the FA Cup so it’s a big match for us. A lot of our team have not played in the FA Cup before so it will hold more significance to them.

“Both teams will be seeing this as an opportunity to advance.”

The winners will go on to the preliminary round and play the winners of Beckenham Town verus Colliers Wood United away on August 25.