Find out who our teams drew in the FA Cup

The FA Cup draw has taken place.

And here are who our teams face in the extra preliminary round which will be played on Saturday August 10.

Crawley Down Gatwick v Newhaven

Erith & Belvedere v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Corinthian v Little Common

Saltdean United v Eastbourne United AFC

Bexhill United v Eastbourne Town

Hassocks v Langney Wanderers

Crowborough Athletic v AFC Varndeanians

The Preliminary round will be played on Saturday August 24.

Corinthian or Little Common v Three Bridges

Sutton Common Rovers or Molesey v Bexhill United or Eastbourne Town

Chertsey Town or Cobham v Erith & Belvedere or Peacehaven & Telscombe

Whitehawk v Saltdean United or Eastbourne United

Whitstable Town v Crawley Down Gatwick or Newhaven

VCD Athletic v Welling Town or AFC Uckfield Town

Hastings United v Punjab United or Broadbridge Heath