The fixtures for the second round proper of the FA Vase have been confirmed this (Monday) afternoon.

The second round proper will be played on Saturday November 2. Winners in this round of the FA Vase will receive £900 and £300 will be given to teams exiting the competition.

The draw for our teams in Sussex is as follows:

Southall or Tunbridge Wells vs Seaford Town

Frenford vs Lancing

Kennington vs Newhaven

Windsor vs Eastbourne Town

Walthamstow vs AFC Uckfield Town