FA Vase and FA Trophy draws and - who have our teams been drawn against?

Here are who our teams have drawn in the first rounds of the FA Vase and FA Trophy.

The Buildbase FA Trophy preliminary round takes place on Saturday October 12 and the winners receive £3,250 and the lose £750.

Whitehawk v Romford

Hythe Town v Hastings United

The Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round takes place on Saturday August 31. Winning club will receive £550 and losers £175.

Little Common v K Sports

Saltdean United v Lordswood

Littlehampton United v Bexhill United

Farnham Town v Langney Wanderers

Shoreham v Crowborough Athletic

Godalming Town v Hailsham Town

Seaford Town v Eastbourne United

Peacehaven & Telescombe v Steyning Town Community

The second qualifying round will take place Saturday September 14 (winners £725, losing club £250).

Forest Hill Park or Westside v Littlehampton United or Bexhill United

Peacehaven & Telescombe or Steyning Town Community v AFC Spelthorne Sports or Spelthorne Sports

Seaford Town or Eastbourne United v FC Deportivo Galicia

Saltdean United or Lordswood v Sheppey United or AFC Croydon Athletic

Balham or Rusthall v Godalming Town or Hailsham Town

Little Common or K Sports v Guildford City or Glebe