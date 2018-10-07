FA Cup: Watch the very eventful highlights from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dulwich Hamlet

Eastbourne Borough did their best to throw away a 4-0 lead as they beat Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

Dulwich scored three late goals to make it 4-3 but Jamie Howell's men hang on for the win. You can see the highlights below (video by GBatBmedia).

