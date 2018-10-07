FA Cup: Watch the very eventful highlights from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dulwich Hamlet

Jamie Howell is delighted after the FA Cup win. Picture by Jon Rigby
Eastbourne Borough did their best to throw away a 4-0 lead as they beat Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

Dulwich scored three late goals to make it 4-3 but Jamie Howell's men hang on for the win. You can see the highlights below (video by GBatBmedia).

