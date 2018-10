Eastbourne Borough made it through to the fourth qualifying round by beating Dulwich Hamlet 4-3.

And here Danny Bloor reacts to an eventful game which saw Borough almost throw away a 4-0 lead. Video by GBatBMedia

SEE ALSO FA Cup: Eastbourne Borough make it through - but they made it tense for themselves | Latest from the Lane: old friends, new friends and by the way... Eastbourne Borough fans are not dull | Hastings’ FA Cup run halted by Hitchin