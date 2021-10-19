FA Cup heroes Horsham still struggling for league form

Horsham - pictured in action in the Cup win over Woking - lost to Cheshunt on Tuesday night / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

The Hornets. three days after beating Woking to reach the first round of the FA Cup, were brought back to earth with a bump as Cheshunt won 2-0 at he Camping World Community Stadium thanks to second half goals by Reece Beckles Richards and Nordibek Bobomurodov.

It ;leaves Horsham one off the bottom though with games in hand over most of the sides just above them. They will try again at home to Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.

In the Isthmian south east division, Hastings - who exited the FA Cup on Saturday at Maidenhead -continued their flying league form with a 3-0 success at Hythe that took them up to eighth. Sam Hasler, Sam Adams and Kenny Pogue were on the scoresheet.

Burgess Hill's recent improvement continued with a battling 0-0 draw at Whitehawk, while Chichester City were beaten by their former player Josh Clack, who scored the only goal of their 1-0 loss at Haywards Heath. That win puts Shaun Saunders' men back on top.

In the SCFL premier Littlehampton Town are five points clear after a 3-2 win at home to Broadbridge Heath.Loxwood hit TEN past Newhaven, who only managed one in reply, while Eastbourne Town and Saltdean drew 1-1.