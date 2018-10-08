FA Cup draw: Eastbourne Borough to host Slough Town or Bristol Manor Farm in fourth qualifying round

Eastbourne Borough will host either Slough Town or Bristol Manor Farm in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Jamie Howell's men made it through thanks to a 4-3 win over Dulwich Hmalet at Priory Lane on Saturday. After leading 4-0 at half time, Dulwich made it a tense finish after scoring three goals in the last 11 minutes.

Slough Town play in the National League South, while Bristol Manor Farm are from the EvoStick League.

The draw, was hosted by Ray Stubbs at Wembley Stadium and broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 on Football First.

The 32-tie draw was done by former Chelsea, Swindon and Luton striker Sam Parkin and non-League football connoisseur Tony Incenzo.

Horsham and Worthing are the only other sides from Sussex still in the draw. Worthing will travel to Ebbsfleet and Horsham will travel toHaringey Borough if they beat Poole Town in their replay.

Fourth qualifying round ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 2018.

The 24 teams that make up the National League, previously exempt, enter the competition at this stage.

Each winning club in the fourth round qualifying will receive £25,000 from The FA prize fund and a place in the first round proper.

Stubbs said: "It’s fascinating how a velvet bag and the rustle of the numbered balls can generate such excitement. "Football First reports on football at every level of the football pyramid and everyone who works on the programme is delighted to be involved in Monday’s draw."