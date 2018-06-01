Ex-manager McCreadie back at the Beaconsfield with Salvidge

By Ryan Newman

Hailsham Town have announced their former boss Kenny McCreadie as their new assistant manager for the 2018-19 campaign.

McCreadie will support manager Jamie Salvidge alongside first team coaches Paul Turner and Kevin Roberts.

The club have also placed on record their thanks to Ian Stevens for his hard work in recent years, after he decided to step away from football.

“I am absolutely delighted to bring Kenny back to Hailsham as my assistant manager,” said Salvidge.

“I certainly don’t see Kenny as just a number two, he’s going to be more than that as his experience at this level speaks for itself. I’ve played for Kenny for many years and there’s no doubt he will bring bundles of experience which I think I missed last year.

“He commands respect from players and there is no doubt we will be a fitter team this year, that’s part of Kenny’s make up, which again we needed to improve from last year.

“Kenny knows how to get out of this league, he’s done it before and that’s the aim for us at the moment. More importantly than all of this, Kenny is a Hailsham Town man and I could see the excitement in his eyes when I asked him to come back to the club and I can’t wait to get started again now.”

The Stringers pre-season gets underway on Tuesday June 26 at the Beaconsfield.