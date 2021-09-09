Ex-AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe stopper can be hometown hero for Eastboourne

Lee Worgan has joined Eastbourne Borough

After the Sports lost one of last season’s stand-out players, keeper Franco Ravizzoli, to League One side MK Dons in the close season, manager Danny Bloor has landed an experienced stopper to take his place, Lee Worgan.

“We are thrilled to have Lee on board,” said Bloor as the final bits of paperwork were being done. “We have needed a new permanent goalkeeper, after Franco moved on to higher things at MK Dons.

“I and my staff are looking forward to working – at last – with Lee. It’s about time!”

Worgan, who grew up in Willingdon, is one of the most respected and experienced keepers in semi-pro football. Following early appearances for AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers, he has enjoyed around two decades in the National League and the National South. His longest spells of service have been with Maidstone United, Tonbridge Angels and Dover Athletic, and he has also been capped for Wales under-19s and under-21s.

Worgan began this season at Dorking Wanderers, where his registration has now been cancelled, to enable the switch to the Lane.

Somehow – other than a brief Priory Lane affiliation in 2006 – Worgan has never actually represented his hometown club. But he is now set to put that right. Based currently in Tunbridge Wells, the move is a good fit with his family life.

Speaking on the club’s Facebook group after meeting his new teammates at training, Worgan explained: “It’s a club I’ve always flirted with playing for, and it’s about time to come back home! I know the club inside out, and this was the right time to make the move.

“I know plenty of people behind the scenes, and we players know each other. Charlie Walker’s sister delivered my baby. And I was with Chris Whelpdale on a UEFA B coaching course not long ago. And I knew Leone Gravata as about a 12-year-old, when he was at an academy that I worked for here in Eastbourne.