Estate agents move to support Polegate Town

Your Move branch manager Paul Barden presenting the kit to Polegate Town's Liam Brooks

The Your Club, Your Kit competition was part of the partnership Your Move has with the Football League which led Your Move to be its official supporter for the second year running, as well as the EFL’s official communities supporter.

The competition was open to grassroots teams of all ages and abilities, as well as school teams, with the 130 winners (one in each of Your Move’s network branch areas) being picked at random.

The kits were presented to teams by representatives of their Your Move branches who expressed their delight in being able to support their community.

Paul Barden, local branch manager for Your Move, said: “We’re delighted for Polegate Town.

“We know that football, like all sports, has been affected by the pandemic so we hope the timing of this announcement marks a positive step forward for them as well as provides evidence of just how important the local community is to Your Move.