Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:11 pm
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy
England 1, Italy 1 - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch
Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:19
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
- Luke Shaw gives England an early lead, Bonucci equalises
- Gatwick to rename South Terminal
- Game goes into extra-time
- Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
1-1 - first period of extra-time over
It’s extra-time
Absolutely right..
England v Italy: Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 final at Wembley in pictures
Crawley's Gareth Southgate is the first England manager to take the team to a final since 1966.
Saka is coming on
It’s 1-1 Bonucci scores
The mac is getting a lot of attention
It’s 1-0 England half time
