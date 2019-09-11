Eastbourne United manager resigns with immediate effect

Arron Hopkinson. Picture by Jon Rigby
Eastbourne United manager Arron Hopkinson resigned from his post at the Oval last (Tuesday) night.

Hopkinson resigned with immediate effect following United's 1-0 defeat at local rivals Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Matt Crabb will take temporary charge while the search for a replacement takes place.

Hopkinson was hired on December 17 2018 and engineered the great escape for Eastbourne United. The Oval outfit were 14 points adrift at the bottom-of-the table with just a solitary point before his appointment. But a superb run of form saw United accrue 27 points to finish third-from-bottom and survive on goal difference.

In a statement posted on Hopkinson's Twitter account he said: "Tonight (Tuesday) I decided to resign as manager of Eastbourne United.

"I want to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to take my first job in management & for all the support throughout my time in charge.

"It has been a great experience for me to learn that side of the game whilst coming back from a lengthy injury.

"After putting together one of the strongest squads in the league this year I haven't been able to get the best out of the players.

"Alongside that my hunger to get back playing & being able to fully focus on playing it was only right for me to step aside.

"Ultimately my time in charge was a success we pulled off a miracle last year staying up after being 14 points adrift & I leave the club in a better position than where I found it.

"Thank you to everyone at EUAFC."