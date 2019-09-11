Eastbourne United manager resigns with immediate effect

Eastbourne United manager Arron Hopkinson resigned from his post at the Oval last (Tuesday) night.

Hopkinson resigned with immediate effect following United's 1-0 defeat at local rivals Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Matt Crabb will take temporary charge while the search for a replacement takes place.

Hopkinson was hired on December 17 2018 and engineered the great escape for Eastbourne United. The Oval outfit were 14 points adrift at the bottom-of-the table with just a solitary point before his appointment. But a superb run of form saw United accrue 27 points to finish third-from-bottom and survive on goal difference.

In a statement posted on Hopkinson's Twitter account he said: "Tonight (Tuesday) I decided to resign as manager of Eastbourne United.

"I want to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to take my first job in management & for all the support throughout my time in charge.

"It has been a great experience for me to learn that side of the game whilst coming back from a lengthy injury.

"After putting together one of the strongest squads in the league this year I haven't been able to get the best out of the players.

"Alongside that my hunger to get back playing & being able to fully focus on playing it was only right for me to step aside.

"Ultimately my time in charge was a success we pulled off a miracle last year staying up after being 14 points adrift & I leave the club in a better position than where I found it.

"Thank you to everyone at EUAFC."