Eastbourne United manager enjoying start to life at the Oval

Eastbourne United manager Matt Crabb is enjoying the start to his career as the new permanent manager at the Oval.

Wins at Broadbridge Heath in the league and Hailsham Town in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup keeps Crabb’s winning streak alive.

He joked: “It’s easy when your winning.

“I never thought the start to my managerial career would of started this well but the lads individually and as a team have been fantastic. The last two games have been superb especially the Broadbridge Heath game."

Crabb was also in high praise of his players’ performances over the past week.

He added: “We went there (Broadbridge Heath) with a new formation, had to change personnel around to deal with Broadbridge Heath and we came away deserved winnings, I thought we adapted to the conditions (wind) better and in both boxes we were impressive.

“Player wise again Kane Penn was excellent and Sam Schaaf probably had his best game of the season.

“Tuesday was far more comfortable but again we can’t be complacent and we still have to apply ourselves the right way to get a result otherwise we all know there can be cup upsets. I will be taking all cups seriously and if any silverware was won come end of the season I’d be extremely happy.”

Eastbourne United host Alfold on Saturday and Crabb expects a tough game.

He added: “I’m expecting another test but I’ve said to the lads in this division or any division really if we can become consistent and do the right things I think we can go and match a lot of teams in this league so it should be a good game Saturday.

"I brought in one player this week Paul Weatherby who I’ve worked with before, he is a good lad who wants to listen and learn which is a great platform to work on being a manager."