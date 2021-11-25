Eastbourne United in seventh heaven at Steyning Town

Eastbourne United recorded a thumping 7-1 victory at Steyning Town on Saturday

From the first whistle United looked to dominate the game. And it didn't take long for United to take a lead.

The visitors were awarded a free kick after Tigana Quebe was brought down after a great run down the left. Alfie Headland then scored a perfect header after Jack Murphy put in a great cross from a quick free kick.

It didn't take long for United to add a second. A ball played into the Steyning midfield got intercepted by Brett Patton, who carried the ball forward and didn't stop until his shot hit the back of the net.

United made it three when another ball played into midfield was intercepted. This time it was Ibrahim Bamba who drove the ball to the edge of the Steyning box and fired a low shot home.

In the second half, Eastbourne United netted five more goals. Max Thompson's first of four goals came after a near-post header from a Camara corner.

His second came after a great play on the right between Dee Okojie, Camara and Bamba. The latter found Thompson on the edge of the box who fired in at the near post.

Minutes later Quebe, who had been a constant threat, made another tremendous run that only ended when he was brought down in the area. This gave Thompson this third goal of the afternoon, and his first hat-trick of the season, in the space of less than 10 minutes.

The quality of the game dropped slightly, but that didn't stop Thompson from getting his fourth of the day.