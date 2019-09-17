Eastbourne United chairman resigns in a decision 'that took a lot of deliberation and heartache to see through'

Eastbourne United chairman Billy Wood has resigned in what he called 'one of the hardest decisions in my life'.

Music businessman Wood took over as chairman in November 2018. But his reign has come to end due to 'personal circumstances'.

Wood announced the news - which comes days after manager Arron Hopkinson left the club - on twitter.

The full statement said: "Today I made one of the hardest decisions in my life and resigned as chairman of Eastbourne United AFC.

"This was due to personal circumstances but a decision that took a lot of deliberation and heartache to see through.

"I have invested time, passion and money to inject a new lease of life into a football club that has incredible history and deserves a great future.

"I believe following my reign, the club is now in a better position than it was the day I walked in and I take an immense amount of pride in that. I came in and we made some very effective changes both on and off the pitch. We launched our first ever women's team, changed some roles of our committee members and in doing so those individuals have flourished.

"I thank everyone who gave me the time of day to be bullish in making positive strides for this club.

"To the supporters, I want you to know I haven't walked away without making sure the future generations are in place. I will leave the club to announce it but my last act as chairman will make sure the future of this club is going to be exciting. You guys literally taught me so much, from Dunky, Alison, Paul, Sian and the crew of 'old gits' (Dave, Keith and the rest of you legends) I will miss you all.

"Whilst we currently don't have a manager I would like to publicly endorse Matt Crabb as the guy I believe has the credentials to step into the First Team Manager's role and if given time he would be amazing for EUAFC. Do it!!

"I will never forget Pagham away and this amazing opportunity, keep doing the club proud. REMEMBER FOOTBALL COMES FIRST!!"

SEE ALSO Eastbourne United appoint music businessman as their new chairman | Eastbourne United manager resigns with immediate effect