Eastbourne United appoint music businessman as their new chairman

There has been a change at the top as Eastbourne United AFC have appointed East Sussex businessman Billy Wood as their new chairman.

Brian Cordingley, who has served at the club for many years, has stepped down but will remain as vice-chairman.

United are bottom of the Southern Combination Premier and have struggled this season after their previous manager Tobi Hutchinson resigned just days before the start of the season.

Ryan Cooper took charge and although performances have improved in recent weeks, they have yet to record a league victory this campaign. They did however triumph 5-2 in the RUR Cup last week against Midhurst and Easebourne.

Wood met with the management team after his appointment: “Both Ryan and Arron came and spoke with the committee last night in what can only be described as a productive, positive and open discussion.

“We the committee support them as our management team and believe they have what it takes to turn this club around on the pitch, let’s get behind the team and let’s be positive as we push forward for Eastbourne United AFC.”

Wood, who works in the world of entertainment, specifically music at Hollywood based companies UTA and WME IMG, added: “Change is a word loaded with fear at this level, but the truth is without change you stand still.

“Eastbourne United is a very exciting prospect; we have a special club, set to celebrate 125 years of existence. In an age where teams are folding too often that’s no easy task and it’s now my job to lead this club forward without losing its foundations.

“125 years of history is fantastic and we will celebrate that milestone however, if we do not create new history what’s the point? Success can happen here and I am fortunate to have a committee with me that can push this club into the modern era.”

“I am passionate football man, I love football and have been searching out for the right opportunity that matches my personal ambition and circumstances.

“In business I am ambitious and won’t be scared to make decisions that could be unpopular as long as they are beneficial to this football club.

“I want success, I want to look at how we can do things better, for the players, the management team, the committee, the volunteers and most importantly for the supporters of this club.”

A club statement read: “Mr Wood has a huge passion for non-league football and has taken the role of chairman to drive the club forward off the pitch whilst lending his support to the management team on the pitch.”