Eastbourne United announce new manager

Eastbourne United have named their new manager.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Following the Departure of Arron Hopkinson last week, the club received some fantastic candidates to take over the role of First team manager.

“Matty Crabb has been Caretaker for just one game, our comprehensive 5-0 victory over Storrington on Tuesday, and we thank Matt for being willing to jump into that caretaker role. Last night (Thursday) the Committee met to review all candidates, and were unanimous that one candidate really stood out as having the enthusiasm, knowledge, football experience and relationship with Eastbourne United.

“We spoke to him straight away, and we are absolutely delighted that Matt Crabb has accepted our offer to convert from Caretaker to full time manager with immediate effect.

“Matt started his very impressive playing career at United, as did his brothers Sam and Nathan. It is fitting that all three are United once again.

“The Committee are fully behind Matt, we know that the Players certainly are, and we are very confident that our supporters will also back him as we move the club forward in this, our 125th Anniversary year.

“Off the field, Brian Cordingley has once again stepped up to the role of chairman, following the sudden departure of Billy Wood to Hastings United. We wish Brian success in his returning role.