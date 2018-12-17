Eastbourne United AFC name new manager - and he is joined by former Lewes and Hastings United boss

Eastbourne United AFC have named their new first team manager following Ryan Cooper's departure yesterday.

The club have announced Arron Hopkinson as the new manager. He has served as assistant manager this season steps up in a management restructure as the club looks to fight for survival in the SCFL Premier Division.

Hopkinson has appointed former Lewes FC and Hastings United manager Jason Hopkinson as assistant manager. Hopkinson brings with him a wealth of experience having saved Hastings United from relegation in the 2010/11 season.

Chairman Billy Wood told the club's website: "It’s with great pleasure on behalf of the committee to announce Arron as our new Manager. We had some conversations over the past 24 hours about what this club needs both short term and long term.

"Arron has been here this season and understands the magnitude of the job ahead. With that he has made a fantastic decision by bringing Jason in as his assistant and we believe we have the right management team in place to give us the very best chance of survival in this league. We hope the fans get behind Arron and the coaching staff as we look to fight for each and every point."

Hopkinson said on his appointment: "I am really excited for the new challenge. We have 22 cup finals to play and I’ll be working tirelessly to make sure we keep this club in this division, that starts this Friday at The Oval. The fans support so far has been fantastic but we are going to need it even more as we look to make ground up on the teams above us."

This Friday United host their tenants Little Common in league action.