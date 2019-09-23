Eastbourne Town sweep aside youthful Pagham side to retain top spot

Eastbourne Town retained top spot in the Southern Combination League Premier Division after comfortably sweeping aside a youthful Pagham side 3-0 at the Saffrons.

Once again manager John Lambert made changes With Simon Johnson and Dan Perry retuning to the team in place of Harry Colbran and Marcus Goldsmith and Micheal Platt making his debut in goal replacing the injured Jason Tibble. He also resisted starting his new singing Jack McLean and loan signing Dylan Gifford with both starting the match on the bench.

Pagham had the first chance when some good work by Jared Rance played Tom Chalayne in only for him to sky his shot over the bar. It didn’t take Town long to get into their stride and after just seven minutes they were in front with Aaron Capon running down the right wing before putting a super cross to the feet of Dan Perry who gleefully smashed the ball past Lewis Boughton in the Pagham goal. This was the last piece on meaningful action Capon was to see as soon after he picked up a injury and was replace by new boy Jack McLean for his debut.

Further chances followed when Dan Bolwell out paced the Pagham defence chipped the out rushing Boughton only for the ball to land on the top of the net. Brad Pritchard then crossed for Dan Rogers to head inches over the crossbar. Town were now in full control and Perry had the ball in the net but referee David Joesph ruled it out. He didn’t have to wait long as five minutes later He had the ball in the net again, after A fierce McLean shot rattled Boughton’s crossbar He rose above everyone to double the lead.

The second half started as the first half finished with Boughton’s goal under constant pressure. With Perry missing a golden opportunity and McLean and Taggart all going close. Then after fifty seven minutes Jack McLean beat two defenders on the edge of the area before blasting past Boughton for a goal on his debut from the edge of the area.

Lambert then made changes as Dylan Gifford came on for his debut replacesing Simon Johnson and Harry Colbran replaced Tom Vickers.

Town lost their way a little as they run down the clock allowing Sub Hayden Hunter to have a chance which was cleared by the town defence. This appeared to shake them back into action with McLean and Perry missing good chances. Right at the death of the match Dan Perry had a golden chance for his hat-trick but Boughton brought out another fantastic save.

Eastbourne Town Team Platt Pritchard Cole Bolwell Rogers Tear A Capon (J McLean) Johnson (Gifford) Perry Vickers (Colbran) Taggart Unser Subs Hover Strevett.

Town's Sussex Senior Cup First round match with AFC Uckfield will take place on Tuesday 1st October kick off 7:45pm at the Saffrons.