Eastbourne Town sitting top of the table after two more wins while Hailsham struggle - SCFL round-up

Eastbourne Town are currently top of the SCFL Premier Division after winning their first four league games, scoring 13 goals.

The latest win for the fast-starters was a 4-0 thrashing of Lingfield on Tuesday night to maintain their perfect record in the league.

Goals from Daniel Perry and Thomas Vickers before a brace from George Taggart saw Eastbourne Town to a comfortable victory and condemn Lingfield to their second defeat of the season.

This win followed a 2-0 win away at Langney Wanderers on Friday August 16 where Daniel Perry and Bradley Pritchard ensured Eastbourne Town took all three points.

The league leaders are yet to concede a goal in the SCFL Premier Division, a trend they will be looking to continue in their next match as they face Newhaven on bank holiday Monday.

Eastbourne United won 2-1 at AFC Uckfield on Tuesday to secure their second win of the season.

Goals from Paul Rogers and Alfie Headland meant that United snatched the points despite an early red card to Nathan Crabb, leaving them to play just under an hour with ten men.

This was their second consecutive victory after beating Little Common 4-1 at home on Friday night.

Goals from George Landais, Sam Schaaf and Alfie Headland secured a comfortable win for the home side, made easier by a red card to Little Common's Ryan Alexander.

Eastbourne United play Peacehaven next in the SCFL Premier on bank holiday Monday, looking to make it three wins in a row.

Langney Wanderers drew 3-3 away at Peacehaven & Telscombe on Tuesday evening.

Langney had a 3-0 lead going into the last few minutes, but three stoppage time goals rescued the home side and meant Langney only left with a point.

This dramatic game came off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Eastbourne Town on August 16.

Next up for Langney is a home fixture against AFC Uckfield.

Hailsham remain bottom of Division One after a second consecutive defeat on Saturday.

Hailsham lost 2-0 at home to Oakwood and are one of four teams still looking for their first point of the season.

Next up in the league for the slow starters is a trip to Wick on Saturday, a side also still hunting for their first win.