Eastbourne Town on top in Boxing Day derby

Eastbourne Town enjoyed a Boxing Day victory, beating local rivals Eastbourne United 4-0 at The Oval.

Zac Attwood gave John Lambert’s side the the lead in the 43rd minute. Tyler Scrafton doubled the lead in the 54th minute before Simon Johnson made it 3-0 ion the 70th minute. Scrafton finished the scoring in the 76th minute.

With Lancing playing on Friday and Peacehaven losing 3-2 to Newhaven, Town returned to the top of the SCFL Premier table.

Town and United are back in action on January 4 when the former travel to Lingfield while United host Uckfield.

The only Boxing Day game in Division 1 saw Bexhill United beat Hailsham Town 2-1.