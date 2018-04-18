Eastbourne Town fans were a ‘disgrace’ fumes United boss Hutchinson

By Ryan Newman

Eastbourne United manager Tobi Hutchinson was fuming following their 3-5 derby defeat to local rivals Eastbourne Town at the Oval on Tuesday night.

Hutchinson was the subject of multiple chants from the Eastbourne Town supporters, led by the notoriously noisy Pier Pressure, and also took the opportunity to take a swipe at Town’s performance this season and their fans.

“Their supporters are a disgrace,” blasted Hutchinson.

“It was one of the worst games of football I have ever seen with two poor teams who have both underachieved.

“We will count ourselves lucky to stay up (avoid relegation) with kids and they (Eastbourne Town) are going to finish lower than we did last year with Ryman league level players.”

Pier Pressure took to their official twitter account to publicly apologise to the Eastbourne United manager.

They Tweeted: “Been told that Tobi Hutchinson (EB Utd manager) was upset by some of our songs last night... Wanted to apologise to Tobi from the group, we appreciate all the hard work he does for football in Eastbourne. Sorry.”

Former United skipper Adam Davidson opened the scoring for Town on seven minutes before Mike Ginno pulled United level. Dan Rodgers made it 2-1 for Town but United responded for a second time thanks to Callum Hart. Town scored within a minute of the re-start as Rodgers got his second before Chris Cumming-Bart made it 4-2 on the hour. United refused to roll over and it was 4-3 thanks to Tom Penfold but Evan Archibald grabbed Town’s fifth to complete the scoring.

The result sees Town complete a league double over United this season after the 8-1 Boxing Day demolition at the Saffrons earlier in the season.