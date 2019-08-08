Eastbourne Town boss warns side against complacency after thumping first game win

Eastbourne Town manager John Lambert has warned his players 'not to get complacent' after they dealt Steyning Town an opening day to forget, romping to a crushing 5-0 win at The Shooting Field on Saturday.

Eastbourne went ahead through Dan Perry on 20 minutes before the hosts were dealt a further blow when an own-goal saw them go 2-0 down before the break.

Perry slotted in another while George Cook and Tom Vickers rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Lambert said: “It was a good win in the end. It was a tough until we got the second and third goals just before half-time.

“From there, we bossed it and deserved to win by five, so I was pleased to get off the mark.

Despite the thrashing, Lambert warned his side not to get complacent early on in the season. He added: “We’ve got a really good chance this year and the only thing that will stop us is ourselves.

“When we’re at it, I don’t think there’s a better team in our league, but we’ve got to go out and prove all that. I know this team can win it, but it’s my job to get it out of the players.

Town next face Bexhill United on Friday night in the FA Cup extra preliminary round. Originally scheduled to be played at Bexhill’s Polegrove ground, the game has been moved to The Saffrons, and Lambert hopes home advantage could help swing the tie in Eastbourne’s favour.

He said: “I expect us to beat them but that’s what I mean about complacency. If we go out there half-hearted thinking it’s just going to happen, it won’t.

“We’ve got to take control of the game, and hopefully if we do that we’ll win. We’d like a run in it because financially it’s very rewarding.”