Eastbourne football community mourns loss of devoted Doug

Doug Sissons (left) was a great servant to local football

Doug Sissons, one of local football’s most devoted behind-the-scenes workers has died in a local nursing home at the age of 92.

Doug devoted his sporting life to the welfare of Eastbourne United.

He became treasurer on joining the club more than 40 years ago and went on to become chairman, president and life vice-president.

He was also a life-vice-president of the Sussex FA.

He was one of the key workers who served United through thick and thin, rarely missing a match.

Doug was also one of United’s regular sponsors as well as being a valuable contributor to the former Eastbourne Gazette and Eastbourne Herald, regularly contributing United match reports, particularly from away games.

Barry Winter, one of Doug’s committee colleagues over many years, said: “Doug always did what he thought best for the club.

“He did an enormous amount of work.