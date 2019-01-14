Weston defender should have been sent off for foul on Joe Quigley, insists Howell

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell insists Weston-Super-Mare should have been reduced to 10-men in the first half and that Borough were denied a clear penalty in the dying moments of their 1-1 home draw last Saturday.

Borough were one-up thanks to a strike from Kane Wills when Joe Quigley was brought down by Weston’s Aaron Parsons. The referee awarded a freekick but the defender was fortunate not to see red.

Weston, who are bottom of the league, levelled after the break but in a frantic finale Andrew Briggs went sprawling in the area and despite desperate appeals, the referee waved play on and it finished all square.

“It didn’t go our way,” said Howell. “Their player should have been sent off when Joe went through. He was their last man and he should have been sent off.

“We also should have had a penalty in the last couple of minutes. It was a strong appeal from the players and the supporters. It looked like a push to me. It might have been soft but it was a penalty.

“It was just a very frustrating day and if you are team that want to do things you need to be ruthless and we are not ruthless.

“First half we had enough chances to be two or three up. When you don’t take them you allow the opportunity for the opponents to get back in it and fair play to Weston they did that. It was an end to end game and overall a point gained unfortunately.”

Borough are 14th in the National League South on 34 points from 26 matches. This Saturday they travel to seventh placed Welling United.