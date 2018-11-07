Sussex Senior Cup: Eastbourne Borough hit five against Eastbourne United

Eastbourne Borough advanced to the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup with a 5-0 victory against their neighbours Eastbourne United at Priory Lane on Tuesday night.

Mike West gave Borough the lead on 21 minutes with a fine long range effort before debutant Andy Briggs scored his first goal for the Sports with a tap in after an excellent passing move.

A deflected freekick from Dean Cox shortly after the break made it three and Harry Ransom added a fourth just before the hour mark. Charlie Walker completed the scoring on 66 minutes with a low finish.

Eastbourne United, who are bottom of the Southern Combination Premier, competed well throughout and Ryan Cooper’s men showed they have the spirit which could yet see them avoid relegation.

United are back in league action on Saturday as they welcome Pagham to the Oval while Eastbourne Borough will aim kick-start their play-off push in the National League South as they host Hungerford Town.