Simon Johnson leaves Hastings United and returns to Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough have re-signed popular midfielder Simon Johnson from Hastings United.

Johnson has a long association with the club - coming up through the ranks of the under-18s to feature at National League Premier and South levels for previous managers Garry Wilson and Tommy Widdrington. His versatility, desire, and his eye for goal made him a hugely popular figure at Priory Lane.

Johnson left The Lane for Maidstone United but moved on to The Pilot Field prior to his re-signing at Boro.

Manager Jamie Howell has also bolstered his defence with the signing of experienced defender Ugo Udoji. Ugo arrives from Maldon and Tiptree but he has relevant experience, including winning the National League South with Bromley and Salisbury City, and through a loan spell at Tonbridge Angels.

Ugo met the squad last Thursday evening and went straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Gloucester City.

On Tuesday night Borough welcome Worthing to Priory Lane in the Sussex Senior Cup.

Meanwhile, after five years at Priory Lane as the club’s commercial manager, Sharon Hind has stepped down.

Sharon said, “I have made the difficult decision to leave my role at the club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and I would like to thank the club, the sponsors, the supporters and everyone who works behind the scenes for their support over the years.”

Chairman John Bonar said, “Sharon has made a massive difference to the club and will be missed by all.”