Saturday football: Mark McGhee off the mark for Eastbourne Borough and a hat-trick for Town’s Dan Perry

Eastbourne Borough’s Mark McGhee is off the mark thanks to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Hampton and Richmond.

It was the first point for McGhee since taking over as interim manager following the sacking of previous manager Jamie Howell. His first match in charge was a 3-0 home loss against Wealdstone.

Mark Smith was back in goal for the Sports as the former Borough stopper returned on loan from Billericay.

Borough are 15th in the National League South and this Saturday they welcome Chelmsford to Priory Lane.

A hat-trick from Daniel Perry guided Eastbourne Town to a convincing 5-0 triumph at Pagham.

It the perfect response from Town, who are third in the Southern Combination Premier, following last week’s 4-1 home loss to Horsham.

Aaron Capon and Dan Bowell were also on target for John Lambert’s men.

Next up is home match against Litte Common at the Saffrons next Saturday.

Bottom of the table Eastbourne United suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at league leaders Chichester. Arron Hopkinson’s relegation battlers will resume their battle to avoid the drop this Saturday as they welcome struggling Langney Wanderers to the Oval.

Langney enjoyed a crucial victory to ease their relegation concerns thanks to 1-0 home win against Crawley Down Gatwick. Richard Pingling scored the only goal of the match for Kenny McCreadie’s men.

In division one, two goals from Paul Weatherby ensured Hailsham recorded a 3-1 win at Storrington. Joey Pout was also on target for Paul Turner’s team. This Saturday they welcome Alfold to the Beaconsfield.