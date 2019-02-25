‘Plenty to work on’, says Mark McGhee after 3-0 loss to Wealdstone

New interim manager Mark McGhee said there’s plenty for him to work on after Eastbourne Borough crashed to a 3-0 home loss against Wealdstone last Saturday.

Just about everything that could go wrong went wrong for Borough.

Keeper Sam Howes was sent off just before half-time and early in the second half the injured Lloyd Dawes was helped off. With all three subs used, the Sports were reduced to nine men for the final half an hour.

“We set out to play a more compact 4-4-1-1 and in the early part it looked okay. We looked difficult to beat.

“You get games sometimes where it looks a matter of time before the other teams score but it didn’t look like that.

“But I felt we conceded too much depth to them. So we have to move the team up the park when playing in that system.

“Then we lost a goal to a freekick. I have spoken to them a lot even in the time I have been here about unnecessary freekicks.

“We gave away lot of freekicks in and around the box particularly in the first half. We put ourselves under pressure.

“There are things we can improve on and we can see what we need to improve on.

“Second half we are down to 10-men and that makes it very difficult for us. As we put the third sub on, we are down to 10-men, it’s 2-0 and you think, do we have a go?

“Being cautious wasn’t going to get us anything. The striker came on and he got injured and that put us under pressure in terms of possession.

“But we showed tremendous resilience and work ethic and kept their shape and kept the score sensible.

“Keeping it at three after being down to 10 and then nine men was a bit of a result in itself.

“We are not going to win every game this season but the important thing is not to let it demoralise us. We learn from it, we move on and we work on it during the week.

“We will work on the shape of the team, look at the injuries and see if we can strengthen the team and get a couple in.”