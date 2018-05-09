New role at promoted Langney for Matt Crabb

Former Eastbourne Borough winger Matt Crabb has joined the management team at Langney Wanderers.

The Wanderers will compete in the Southern combination Premier next campaign, having gained promotion from division one last season.

Crabb will work alongside current first team manager Andy Goodchild in the dugout as the club look to continue their rapid rise through the divisions.

Crabb played more than 500 games for Eastbourne Borough and was a vital player for Garry Wilson and Nick Greenwood during their rise up from the County Leagues. An impressive non-league career also saw him represent Eastbourne United, Eastbourne Town, Lewes and brief stint for the Wanderers.

Goodchild said, “I am delighted to welcome Matt on board. I was looking to bolster my management team to help take us to the next stage and Matt ticks all the boxes.

“He comes with a wealth of experience at senior level and is well connected in Sussex. We worked together last season, he has an affinity with both Langney and our partners Eastbourne Borough so was the ideal individual for us. He will support me in coaching the team. This is arguably my most significant signing of the coming season.”