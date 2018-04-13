Large crowd expected as title-chasing Dartford visit Priory Lane

By Kevin Anderson

It isn’t over till it’s over. That’s the message from Eastbourne Borough boss Jamie Howell as he takes his side into the final three games of the National South season.

The Sports entertain new leaders Dartford at Priory Lane tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) in a a mouth-watering encounter that will attract Priory Lane’s biggest crowd of the season.

“It’s a heck of a tough game but for the fans as well as for my squad, this is far better than a meaningless mid-table match,” Howell said.

“Our season has had its disappointments but it’s been far from a write-off, and my players have a few points to prove.

“With Dartford on Saturday, followed by Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City who are both chasing promotion, we can measure ourselves against the best.”

Dartford are the league’s leading scorers, with five successive victories, and that momentum has taken them to the top. A 1-0 win at Gloucester City on Tuesday inched Dartford ahead of Havant and Waterlooville, on the slimmest of goal difference.

With the Sports finally far enough clear of the drop zone to allow a bit of comfort, Borough should be playing with a little more freedom against a side who have always looked title candidates.

At least two hundred Darts supporters will make the fairly short journey to Priory Lane.

Saturday’s attendance might even touch four figures – for the first time since an FA Cup encounter with Dover Athletic more than three years ago.