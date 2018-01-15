Keeper Smith makes loan deal permanent at Priory Lane

Eastbourne Borough agreed terms to bring goalkeeper Mark Smith to Priory Lane on contract.

His loan agreement from Aldershot Town expired after Saturday’s game against Hampton, and Sports manager Jamie Howell immediately snapped up Mark on a contract for the rest of the season.

Smith, 22, came through the ranks at Brentford - from where, ironically, he had spent a fruitful loan spell at last Saturday’s opponents Hampton and Richmond.

Smith then joined the Shots eighteen months ago, but his first-team chances at the Rec have been limited, and his contract at the was cancelled by mutual agreement.

“This is an excellent deal for all parties,” commented Howell. “Mark is an imposing figure with a good background, many playing and personal qualities, and a terrific appetite for the game.

“Like all keepers he will continue to develop with the experience he will gain from regular first-team football. “He is a great character in the dressing room and around the club.”

“I am very pleased to have the deal settled, and very grateful to Gary Waddock and his staff at Aldershot, who have once again been superb with their advice and co-operation.

“Fans will I’m sure join me in offering a big welcome to Smudge!”