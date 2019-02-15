Injury-hit Eastbourne Borough aim to upset Billericay

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell will take an injury-hit squad to Billericay tomorrow, hoping to find the resolve to record a first victory since the start of January.

Borough have not won in their last six matches – losing four and drawing twice.

Last Saturday they drew 2-2 with Oxford City while on Tuesday night they exited the Sussex Senior Cup at Bostik Premier strugglers Burgess Hill.

Borough’s last league victory was a 3-2 away win against Chippenham on January 5. Howell’s men are 15th in the National League South and the manager wants points on the board to ensure safety and enable the club to make firms plans for next campaign.

“I don’t want another season like this one,” said Howell. “It has been very difficult and we have been on a poor run lately. Injuries have certainly gone against us – it never rains but pours.

“I had eight players unavailable for Burgess Hill. Matt Crabb was on the bench and had to come on. It’s great that Matt can do that but it shows we are short.

“Having said that, I’m making no excuses. We should have had enough to get us through. We hit the bar and post and had chances. They score right at the end with one of the few opportunities they had. But that is how it is going at the moment. I’m extremely disappointed to be out of it (The Sussex Senior Cup). I wanted to get to the Amex and I wanted to win it.”

Howell did have words of praise for the supporters who have stuck by him and the team throughout a difficult period.

“It means everything to us. We know what we are up against and I want to thank the fans for sticking by us. The support has been brilliant and we are determined to repay them with good performances.”

Howell was also delighted to sign influential midfielder Dean Cox for another season.

“We have been talking to Dean for a while and hopefully he can be a big player for us again next season. We are talking with others as well. We want to get a few more wins and then we can start preparing for next season.

“I know the fans have heard all this before but we know what we need to do and we will get it right. I was brought in to get us up into the next division and I’m determined to do that.”

Sergio Torres (knee) remains sidelined, Charlie Walker (ankle) face four weeks out after picking up an injury at Burgess Hill.

Bournemouth loanee Corey Jordan (knee) is rated 50-50 for Billericay and Tobi Adebayo-Rowling (ankle) is out. Young midfielder Andrew Briggs is unavailable but Stefan Ljubicic, on loan from Brighton, is expected to return after missing the Burgess defeat.