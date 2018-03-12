Frustration at Priory Lane after disappointing home loss

Frustration has been a word echoed around Priory Lane far too many times this season as Borough continue to look a side capable of beating the best one week and losing to the worst the next (writes Ken McEwan).

Nobody could accuse them of lacking in effort against a battling and well-organised Gloucester on Saturday.

There was desire, aggression and bags of honest endeavour. But one vital ingredient – quality in the final third – was sadly missing.

The only goal of the game in the 13th minute was a was a thoroughly untidy affair, Harry Ransom’s poor ball out of defence being pounced on by Joe Parker who coolly shot past the advancing Mark Smith

The lively Lloyd Dawes did have the ball in the Gloucester net with a fine low drive within a minute but was ruled by referee Ryan Atkin to have handled the ball.

Borough continued to hit back, but far too often their distribution was careless, to say the least.

Dawes and teenage defender Matt Pickering saw fierce drives blocked and Yemi Odubade brought the best out of keeper James Hamon following a quick break.

It was virtually all Borough in the second half with a great Dawes run and lay-off ending with Odubade firing over the bar.

Then Hamon went down bravely at the feet of Odubade who was always a threat to the City defence, while at the other end Joe Parker should have done better when he fired over from Rhys Kavanagh’s cross.

A second Gloucester goal would certainly have left Borough done and dusted, but the introduction of the industrious Jamie Taylor increased hopes of an equaliser and many fans were questioning why he hadn’t started the game.

Borough, though, had Smith to thank for keeping home hopes alive as Kavanagh burst through on his own, but the outstretched foot of Smith saved the day.

An equaliser never looked far away as Taylor’s low drive was deflected for a corner, Gavin McCallum was inches off target and in the dying seconds of stoppage time, Pickering headed wide from McCallum’s free-kick.

Taylor looked to be held in the area, but there was no reaction from the ref in response to penalty shouts.

But this was not a game to blame the ref for a poor result. Once again, Borough failed to take their chances and as a result, occupy an uneasy 16th position when a win would have seen them heading for mid-table safety.

Once again they had the best of possession and the best of the chances, but ended up pointless for the 16th time this season.

Frustration was the only appropriate word.

Borough: Smith, Pickering, Edwards, Harris (Taylor 57), Haran, Ransom, Wills, Torres, Dawes, Odubade, McCallum. Unused subs: Khinda-John, Pearson, Briggs, Simpemba.

Referee: Ryan Atkin.

MoM: Lloyd Dawes: never stopped running, although tends to overdo things on occasions.

Att: 493.