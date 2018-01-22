Frustrated Borough claim a point on a day of missed chances at Priory Lane

By Ken McEwan

An absorbing struggle, in which both sides finished with 10 men, left Eastbourne Borough once again reflecting on the missed chances that should have seen one point comfortably converted into three at a damp and dismal Priory Lane on Saturday.

It was another decent display by the hosts, but there are no rewards for decency in this sometimes cruel game of football and just three victories in the last 15 games has left them with a relegation fight on their hands.

Jamie Howell’s men got off to a dream start, taking the lead after just two minutes as Kane Wills turned in Gavin McCallum’s cross from the left.

City, who had conceded five goals in a midweek Trophy tie against Harrogate, looked shell-shocked and Borough should really have put the game to bed by the interval.

Lloyd Dawes and Shaun Okojie missed good chances, the outstanding Ian Simpemba headed over from a sublime Fergio Torres cross and then a fierce Okojie drive fizzed past the post.

The visitors also had their moments, keeper Mark Smith celebrating his new contract with a magnificent save to keep out Charlie Walker’s close range header.

Dawes had another chance early in the second half, but the magic which produced that wonder goal the previous week against Hampton & Richmond, was sadly missing.

City’s equaliser in the 63rd minute was as fluky as you will ever see as Rhys Murrell-Williamson’s low ball from the right took a wicked deflection off the toe of Torres and the ball trickled into the net just out of the reach of the diving Smith.

Borough players were incensed with referee Aji Ajibola who immediately before had over-ruled his assistant to award a throw to St Alban’s which immediately led to the goal. What VAR would have made of that situation leaves the mind boggling!

Borough, however, could still have achieved victory as Dawes was again off-target before sending a tremendous volley from the right just wide of the upright.

Despite lacking that all-important finishing touch, the lively Dawes was always a menace to the St Alban’s defence and his replacement by Yemi Odubade did not go down well with home fans who would have preferred to have seen the less effective Okojie called in. As both sides fought for a winning goal there was unexpected drama in the 88th minute when St Alban’s sub Harvey Bradbury was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Torres and in the fracas that followed James Haran was shown a second yellow card and accompanied Bradbury back to the dressing-rooms for an early bath.

Just why Harran, already on a yellow, had to get involved at all was a mystery. He would have been far better keeping his distance and remaining on the field where he could still be of use to his team-mates.

Borough had one final chance, a free-kick just outside the area, but McCallum’s effort, while good for three rugby points, was not even close to securing that much-needed win.

Eastbourne: Smith, Hendon, McCallum, Haran, Simpemba, Khinda-John, Wills, Torres, Okojie, Dawes (Odubade 82), Ransom. Unused subs: Johnson, Pearson, Plimmer, Briggs.

Referee: Aji Ajibola.

MoM: Ian Simpemba: as solid as ever.

Att: 420.