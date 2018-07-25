Ex-Eastbourne Borough man Sam Cole signs on for Town

Eastbourne Town have added left-sided player Sam Cole to their ranks.

The former Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United man spent the second half of last season at Crowborough Athletic.

The club have also swooped for Crowborough’s Marcus Goldsmith who will join Town for their upcoming Southern Combination Premier division campaign.

Last Thursday evening Eastbourne Borough welcomed Eastbourne Town to the Lane for what proved to be an even and very competitive contest. Pollard and Walker both played the full 90, but Sergio Torres, the victim of a couple of heavy challenges, took a well-earned breather in the second half.

The home side opened at a blistering pace and were two goals up in the first 20 minutes, through excellent strikes from Charlie Walker and Lloyd Dawes. Town were reeling for a while, and might well have shipped more goals, but their front pair of Archibald and Capon were always a threat, the latter reducing the lead with a precise and cool finish after confusion in the Borough midfield had allowed him in.

The second half was equally tight, and Simon Piper might have equalised with a spectacular long-range strike that arched over Mark Smith, caught the underside of the crossbar, and bounced down and away. Unfortunately referee David Spain did not have VAR at his disposal! A combative finale did not quite produce a goal-scoring strike at either end and Borough held on for the 2-1.

Aside from the local rivalry, this was another night when the result didn’t really matter, but Town manager John Lambert will have been pleased with his side’s committed performance, and all at the Lane will wish them every success in the new season.