Ex-Bournemouth striker continues his flying start for Eastbourne Borough

New striker Joe Quigley continued his blistering start to his Eastbourne Borough career with two goals during an entertaining 3-2 away victory at Chippenham Town last Saturday.

Quigley, who joined on loan from Bromley last month, made a scoring start on his debut in a 2-1 home win against Dulwich Hamlet on New Year’s Day.

The former Bournemouth forward and Republic of Ireland under-21 international followed that with two first half goals at Chippenham to make it three goals in two appearances for the Sports. Kane Wills added the decisive third and, despite a nervy finale, Jamie Howell’s men held on to record back to back victories. James Guthrie and Nick McCootie were on target for the Chips.

Eastbourne Borough are 14th in the National League South on 33 points from 25 matches. Next up is a league match against Weston Super-Mare at Priory Lane on Saturday, January 12.