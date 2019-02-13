Eastbourne Town official pushed to the floor in ugly melee after Uckfield victory

Tempers boiled over after the final whistle as Eastbourne Town fought back and extended their impressive winning streak against Uckfield at the Saffrons on Tuesday night.

Uckfield raced into a two goal lead through Callum Smith and Gianfranco Mici but goals from Dan Perry, Zac Attwood, Sam Cole and Aaron Capon saw John Lambert’s Town to victory.

At the end of the match, an upset Uckfield player booted the ball off the pitch and over the fence. An Eastbourne Town official approached the player and asked him to retrieve the ball but was angrily pushed to the floor.

Players and officials from both sides became involved in an ugly melee and it took some time before order was restored.

The win extended Town’s unbeaten run to 15 and moved them up to third in the Southern Combination Premier.

On Saturday they are away at Saltdean United in the league and on Tuesday they welcome Brighton under-23s in the Sussex Senior Cup.