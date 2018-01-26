Eastbourne Borough: We’re getting back on track, insists Howell

We’re turning it round. That is the confident message from Eastbourne Borough boss Jamie Howell as he takes his side to Essex tomorrow (Saturday) for a crucial away fixture at Concord Rangers (writes Kevin Anderson).

The New Year at Priory Lane had opened with a sense of depression as deep as one of those Atlantic midwinter storms recently sweeping across Sussex - drenching, dispiriting and threatening structural damage. And a vortex of defeats, week by week, was beginning to drag the Sports down into a relegation spiral.

The shock of a 4-1 surrender to rivals Whitehawk on New Year’s Day was followed by a soulless 3-0 reverse at Welling United, and morale was at a low point. But three much stronger performances have brightened the mood. First, Borough pushed a strong Crawley Town side all the way in the Sussex Senior Cup, losing to a dubious penalty in extra time after leading 3-2 deep into stoppage time. And then came a spirited performance against National South pacemakers Hampton and Richmond - undermined by two avoidable goals in a 2-1 defeat.

Gallant defeats, of course, do not stave off relegation - but last Saturday the Sports finally earned some reward, enjoying much the better of a 1-1 draw against St Albans.

Howell picked a line-up with three centre-backs - Simpemba, Khinda-John and Haran - against the Saints, but this Saturday’s trip to Concord Rangers sees him deprived of James Haran as the big Aussie serves out a one-match suspension. Borough could revert to a back four, although play-anywhere Harry Ransom is an option as third centre-back. “We are delighted with Harry’s progress,” commented assistant boss Danny Bloor, speaking after a windswept training session on Wednesday morning. “He is a youngster in a man’s body and he is still learning, but Harry’s attitude is spot-on.

“We will go to Concord in good heart,” added Bloor. “They’re a no-nonsense team. Saturday will be a contest for real men.”

Concord Rangers have a mix of seasoned players, youngsters and loanees, and lie just below Borough in the table. Apart from the suspended Haran, only Jamie Taylor remains side-lined, almost two months after an agricultural challenge in the 2-1 win at Gloucester. Howell is likely to choose either Yemi Odubade or Shaun Okojie to partner Lloyd Dawes up front.