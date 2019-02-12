Eastbourne Borough v Oxford City in pictures
Eastbourne Herald photographer Jon Rigby was at Priory Lane last Saturday to capture Eastbourne Borough’s incident packed 2-2 draw with Oxford City.
Oxford striker Kabongo Tshimanga gave the visitors the lead at the Lane but Charlie Walker levelled.
Eastbourne Borough V Oxford City. Oxford score their first goal (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191102-130546008
Eastbourne Borough V Oxford City (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191102-130608008
Eastbourne Borough V Oxford City (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191102-130654008
Eastbourne Borough V Oxford City - Charlie Walker scores (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191102-130727008
