Eastbourne Borough: Six signed on for next campaign but Harris and Khinda-John depart

Jamie Howell insists this is his busiest time of year as plans are already taking shape for next season.

Six players are confirmed for the 2018-19 campaign and Howell and the management team are working overtime to secure further signings in the near future.

Sergio Torres, Yemi Odubade, Kane Wills, Lloyd Dawes, Ian Simpemba and Harry Ransome will remain at Priory Lane while Kiran Khinda-John and Charlie Harris will depart.

“There isn’t much chance to put the feet up, “said Howell. “Recruitment is absolutely key and now and the next few weeks is my busiest time of year. You can have the best manager in the world but if you haven’t got the right players or the right characters then you are struggling, no matter what level.”

Howell has been criticised by some fans as Borough ended the campaign four points above the drop zone and with the second worst defensive record in the league.

“I understand it,” said the Borough boss. “The fans want success and they want results. I have received stick and I accept that it’s part of being a manger but many of the fans have also been great too.

“I would never criticise the supporters. They want to see winning football and we do too. We are all working hard to try and achieve that.

“There needs to be a bit of appreciation for where we are as a club. We can’t go out and spend big, that’s not who we are. We have to build it up and that way we can sustain it. It has been a sharp learning curve but we are a relatively young side and we will make mistakes. But we will be better for it next season.

“I want success more than anything but the club, players and fans need to be pulling in the right direction. Our home record has been poor, I can’t deny that.

“The onus is on us, the team, to lift the fans but we also need them to cheer us on in the home games. Hopefully we can achieve that next season.”