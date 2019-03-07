Eastbourne Borough sign Australian striker in time for Chelmsford City clash

Eastbourne Borough have signed Australian striker Joshua Bingham ahead of Saturday’s match against Chelmsford City at Priory Lane this Saturday.

Bingham, 24, was born in Shellharbour Australia and has previously represented A League outfit Central Coast Mariners. He scored four goals in 36 appearances for the Mariners having previously impressed for their Academy team where he netted 14 times in 36 appearances.

The Mariners came to prominence last year as Usain Bolt, the former Olympic champion sprinter and world record holder, had an eight week trial with them. They did however opt against offering Bolt a professional contract.

Bingham has also played for South Coast Wolves and the excellently named Dapto Dandaloo Fury

The 6ft 3” forward is available for selection following international clearance.

Borough will hope the striker can add some firepower as Mark McGhee’s men, who are 15th in the National League South, look to pull away from a possible relegation battle.