Eastbourne Borough’s key duo ruled out for stern test at Steve King’s Welling

Eastbourne Borough will be without experienced duo Sergio Torres and Dean Cox as they face a tricky trip to Steve King’s Welling United tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

Cox has a long standing commitment and is unavailable for selection while Torres looks set to miss six weeks having sustained an injury at Chippenham.

Howell said, “I have known about Dean’s situation for a while and he let me know some ti me ago that he couldn’t make Welling. We will also be missing Sergio (Torres).

“He missed the Weston match and it looks as though the injury will take some time to heel properly. We are looking at around six week still. Obviously they are two big players for us and we will miss them but I have every faith in the squad.

“As always others will come in and get their chance to make an impact. That is the way football is. You always have to adapt to whatever situation.”

King’s Welling are seventh in the National League South and will seek to pay Borough back for a 1-0 defeat they suffered on the opening day of this season at Priory Lane.

King felt his team dominated that match but a decisive strike from Lloyd Dawes saw Howell’s men claim all three points.

King had previously been linked to the hotseat at Priory Lane before Howell’s arrival and any match involving King’s team always adds extra spice for Borough fans.

It’s a rivalry that has gently simmered since King’s time with Lewes, when the two Sussex sides were promoted to the National League in 2008.

Howell though is simply focused on delivering a good display at Park View Road. “Welling are a good team with good players but we have to focus on ourselves and if we do that, we give ourselves the best chance of getting a result.

“It’s a match against one of the teams near the top. It’s a good test. The lads are always up for it. The attitude is good and this match will be no different.”

Striker Joe Quigley, on a month loan from Bromley, is set to lead the attack for Howell’s men.