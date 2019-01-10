Eastbourne Borough keen to extend loan deal for ex-Bournemouth striker

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell is hopefully he can retain the services of striker Joe Quigley beyond the initial one-month loan period.

Quigley, on-loan from Conference Premier outfit Bromley, has three goals from his first two matches following his double during the victory at Chippenham last Saturday.

It made it two wins from their last two for Howell’s men and the manager has been impressed with the former Bournemouth strikers contribution so far.

“We are two weeks into to a four week deal and we will be having conversations with Joe himself and Bromley. Hopefully it will work out well for all parties.

“Joe has made a good start with us and hopefully Bromley will be keen for him to continue getting game time with us.

“The club have been extremely supportive and if a player we want becomes available then they do all they can to make it happen. But it has to be the right player who wants to play for the club.

“We have been tracking Joe for a while and had we had him a bit earlier it might have made a difference in terms of our position in the league.

“He has provided a real focal point for the attack and obviously his goals have helped as well.”

Quigley, a 22-year-old former Republic of Ireland under-21 international will hope to maintain his scoring run as Borough welcome Weston Super-Mare to Priory Lane tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm). Borough are 14th in the National League South table while Weston are rock bottom with just three victories to their name this season.

The Sports will be without skipper Sergio Torres for up to six weeks after an injury sustained at Chippenham. Howell may look to sign cover but also stated he has 100 per cent faith in youngster Andrew Briggs. Briggs came on for Torres and produced a disciplined performance in the midfield in a testing game against the Chips

Howell said, “I had no hesitation in using him.(Briggs) He has spent plenty of time around the first team and I was delighted with him and how he played.

“He will not be playing each week but he will be getting more game time. I’m sure he gained a lot from the experience. He is in contention for a place against Weston.”

Ryan Hall is set to miss out with a hamstring problem but Mike West will return from his loan move to Tonbridge Angels. Popular striker Yemi Odubade remains on loan at Weymouth and is expected to make the move permanent. Marvin Hamilton is nearing full-fitness having been sidelined with an Achilles injury.

“We had a poor patch but two wins have given us all a lift. We want to keep that going,” added Howell.