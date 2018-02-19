Eastbourne Borough CEO Mike Spooner has died, aged 71

Eastbourne Borough Football Club were sad to announce their former CEO Mike Spooner died on Sunday, aged 71.

Mike, described as the heart and soul of the club, resigned last week after 26 years with Eastbourne Borough due to ill-health, having been diagnosed with cancer.

Mike felt unwell on Sunday afternoon at his home on Sovereign Harbour. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and died in the evening at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Speaking last week following his resignation, Eastbourne Borough chairman John Bonar said, “Mike was part of the fabric of the club and helped guide it to where it is today.”

Former manager Garry Wilson added, “The club and I owe so much of the club’s success to Mike’s hard work.”

A full statement from Eastbourne Borough Football Club will follow.