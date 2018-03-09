Eastbourne Borough boss Howell sets a six point target for safety

Manager Jamie Howell believes Eastbourne Borough need another six points to ensure National League South safety (writes Kevin Anderson)

The Sports return to Conference South action tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) when they host Gloucester City who will be making their first ever visit to Priory Lane.

“We could do with half a dozen more points to feel absolutely safe,” said Howell.

“But there are plenty of winnable games and a number of clubs with a lot more to fear than we have. We are playing well, with a good shape and rhythm, and the players are really enjoying it at present. We were seriously unlucky to lose against Weston super Mare, as anyone who saw the match will agree. One decision turned that game, but our recent form has been very encouraging. Much of the difference is down to fielding a settled side in a settled shape. Before Christmas we were still making a lot of changes. Players now have a better grasp of their roles and their duties.”

The two clubs have very little history. The Sports did knock Gloucester out of the FA Trophy on a damp Tuesday night in November 2006, winning 5-2 with an Allan Tait hat-trick, and last December Ian Simpemba and Jamie Taylor notched the goals which beat the Tigers 2-1 at their current ground-sharing base of Evesham.

Full-back Will Hendon is likely to miss out with his damaged hamstring, but otherwise it is a full-strength squad for Howell to choose from. Young defender Matt Pickering is back in contention after missing the Weston game because of a Bede’s School commitment.

The postponed trip to Bath City, now snow-free, has been rescheduled for next Tuesday evening, March 13 (7.45pm).