Eastbourne Borough aim to build on fine start as they welcome Truro

By Derren Howard

A determined defensive display wasn’t a sentence written too many times last season but after their opening two matches, Eastbourne Borough have a healthy four points on the board are the proud owners of two clean sheets.

At Oxford City, Jamie Howell’s men were organised and resolute as they achieved a 0-0 draw in the opening game of the season while against Welling at Priory Lane on Tuesday, Borough rode their luck at times but deserved their three points against Steve King’s team.

The three new signings of experienced former Albion and Crawley Town favourite Dean Cox, the highly regarded centre back Tom Gardiner (Dartford and St Albans City) and exciting left back Kristian Campbell have improved the squad and all made telling contributions across the opening two matches.

Tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) manager Howell (above) will look to continue their promising start and maintain the feel-good factor as they welcome Truro to Priory Lane before Tuesday’s trip to East Thurrock United.

Speaking after the Welling match, Howell said, “I was delighted for the boys and delighted for the fans. It has been a long time coming. We have won a game at home and everyone played their part.

“The work rate and attitude was first class against a very good Welling team. You could see they have quality and experience and they will be up there at the end of the season. We blocked shots, got bodies and heads in the way and perhaps we didn’t do that last year. We worked very hard, the football wasn’t scintillating but we got the three points.

“We spoke about getting the right characters at the club and that showed against Welling. The supporters liked it and responded to it. They (the fans) played a massive part. If you get points on the board confidence breeds confidence and the boys then believe in what we are trying to do.”